Farm owners' house smashed during storm

DEVASTATING: John and Marcia Atkinson with ceiling damage to their home on Old Mill Rd at Yengarie. Alistair Brightman

DEVASTATED doesn't begin to describe the emotions being battled by veteran farmers John and Marcia Atkinson.

Their crops have been wiped out and their family home badly damaged.

The Yengarie couple, who own the Golden Pines farm, now have to rely on family and close friends to help them recover.

Part of their lounge room ceiling caved in during the storm.

"Almost every window in the house is wrecked,” Mr Atkinson said.

"I can't even do anything at all, but we're glad the family are here to help out.

"It's just devastating for us.”

Thousands of dollars worth of sugarcane and pineapples grown on the farm were lost due to devastating storms that rolled through the area less than a week before harvest.