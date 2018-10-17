Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEVASTATING: John and Marcia Atkinson with ceiling damage to their home on Old Mill Rd at Yengarie.
DEVASTATING: John and Marcia Atkinson with ceiling damage to their home on Old Mill Rd at Yengarie. Alistair Brightman
News

Farm owners' house smashed during storm

17th Oct 2018 5:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEVASTATED doesn't begin to describe the emotions being battled by veteran farmers John and Marcia Atkinson.

Their crops have been wiped out and their family home badly damaged.

The Yengarie couple, who own the Golden Pines farm, now have to rely on family and close friends to help them recover.

Part of their lounge room ceiling caved in during the storm.

"Almost every window in the house is wrecked,” Mr Atkinson said.

"I can't even do anything at all, but we're glad the family are here to help out.

"It's just devastating for us.”

Thousands of dollars worth of sugarcane and pineapples grown on the farm were lost due to devastating storms that rolled through the area less than a week before harvest.

fccommunity fcweather fraser coast storms yengarie
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    NAMED: Man allegedly held a child captive at shops

    premium_icon NAMED: Man allegedly held a child captive at shops

    Crime A young child was allegedly held captive and assaulted by a complete stranger at a Pialba shopping centre at the weekend.

    High Tops school friends reunite after generations

    premium_icon High Tops school friends reunite after generations

    News A reunion was held for the Pialba High Tops School

    Why we can't name and shame all child sex offenders

    Why we can't name and shame all child sex offenders

    Opinion Do you think the laws should change?

    Get Fitbit Versa smartwatch with Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Get Fitbit Versa smartwatch with Fraser Coast Chronicle

    News STAY up to date with the best local news and track your fitness.

    Local Partners