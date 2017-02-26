Farmer almost loses entire cane crop after fire at property

A VERY lucky Fraser Coast cane farmer almost lost an entire batch of the crop from a fire that sparked at his property.

But thanks to quick work from fire crews, that crop was saved.

A dump fire started at the Tiaro cane property just after 1pm on Saturday.

Maryborough station officer Adrian Massingham said it set fire to some sugar cane and threatened property.

"The first rural crew that showed up was the Tiaro crew, and they worked to protect the machinery shed which the flame was moving towards," Mr Massingham said.

FRASER COAST'S TOP STORIES

Cane farmer to be cut off from water supply

WATCH: How local businesses rallied to support a family in need

Fraser Coast to investigate free wi-fi plan

One injured in single vehicle rollover on Bruce Highway

"In total, it was about three or four acres burning."

Crews were at the scene until about 6pm.

"The dump fire consisted of a lot of old farm machinery, oil drums, whitegoods, and car bodies," Mr Massingham said.

"It is difficult to say what started it."

Four rural crews and a crew from Maryborough attended the blaze.