Farmer mum-to-be’s horror cancer diagnosis

First-time mother Hayley Price delivered her daughter Emmy-Lou 33 weeks premature after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

First-time mother Hayley Price delivered her daughter Emmy-Lou 33 weeks premature after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

A FIRST-TIME mum was faced with an unimaginable decision when she was told she needed to give birth prematurely to start cancer ­treatment.

Hayley Price was 32 weeks pregnant when she was told her daughter Emmy-Lou needed to be delivered in order to start immediate treatment for stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The first-time mum initially thought she had a nasty flu she couldn't shake.

"I thought I must be getting sick because my glands were a bit sore and a bit swollen, but I thought I'm pregnant so there's nothing I can take anyway," she said.

"But then one went hard so I went to the doctor for blood tests.

"It wasn't until I went for a check-up for bub and they both came to a head at once.

"All my tests were sent to my ­obstetrician and she seemed worried about the blood results, but also bub was really small so I was made to have another scan and her stomach measure came under the second percentile, so it was too small."

Ms Price and her husband Jesse run a cattle station in Dysart, nearly three hours west of Mackay, but after struggling to get an appointment with a haematologist the couple were sent to Townsville for specialist care.

New mum Hayley Price, along with husband Jesse Price, gave birth early to daughter Emmy-Lou to begin treatment for leukaemia. PICTURE: Matt Taylor.

"It was just growing rapidly; I had lumps in my neck and it had actually moved my wind pipe and I was struggling to breathe.

"We spent two weeks waiting for cultures to grow and testing them ­because I couldn't get certain scans while pregnant."

At just 32 weeks pregnant, Ms Price was delivered the news she dreaded most: she had stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma and needed to give birth immediately to start ­treatment.

"It felt like the rug was ripped out from under me at the start of motherhood," she said.

"I wasn't able to breastfeed Emmy-Lou and she had to be in ­special care, everything was just taken from me and there was nothing I could do about it."

Almost five months on, the Price family have had to make a home at Leukaemia Foundation House next to the Townsville Hospital until chemotherapy treatment finishes in five weeks' time.

Ms Price said despite the facilities and staff being as welcoming as ­possible, she would rather be closer to home.

"Mackay doesn't have haematologists; they come from Townsville once a week so you can imagine how busy they are and I don't know how much longer I would have had to wait," she said.

"If there was nothing wrong with Emmy-Lou when they thought she was going to be too small, I wouldn't have been sent up here, yet we still would have been waiting."

A Mackay Hospital spokeswoman said it was looking to increase ­haematology services to meet growing demand.

Approximately 35-40 patients are seen each week by a visiting ­haematologist.

New mum Hayley Price and daughter Emmy-Lou. PICTURE: Matt Taylor.

New treatment

A NEW blood cancer treatment report reveals treatment inconsistencies for regional patients compared with their city-based counterparts.

The Leukaemia Foundation report found 41 per cent of blood cancer patients lived in regional areas and faced an average wait time of 30 days to see a haematologist.

Chief executive officer Bill Petch said the findings was cause for urgent action.

"It's certainly a watershed moment for blood cancer patients and should be concerning to everyone," he said.

"We have a first world health system but access is always going to be the key and if you can't build equity to accessing the service then it's of no benefit.

"Right now, every day, 41 Australians are told they have blood cancer and unfortunately 20 of those will lose their life to blood cancer.

"That's one person every 36 minutes and by 2035, if we do nothing that will have doubled."

Mr Perch said blood cancer patients living in regional areas weren't given the same access to treatment as those in metro regions due to a lack of qualified clinicians and limited treatment options.

"We want to improve access to best practice therapies on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme but also access to emerging therapies," he said.

"Less than one in five people get access to a clinical trial and if you're in a regional area that's even harder."

The Leukaemia Foundation has been appointed to a national blood cancer taskforce to help deliver Australia's first National Strategic Action Plan for Blood Cancer.

Mr Petch said a report was due to be delivered to the Federal Minister for Health by May next year outlining treatment reform suggestions.