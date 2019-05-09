Farmers facing water worries over potential price increase

MARYBOROUGH canegrower Allen Birt says his industry will suffer if the State Government adopts proposed water price increases.

A government-led review of water prices has resulted in potential water price increases which would affect Maryborough growers.

"We won't be sustainable any more," Mr Birt said.

"Our cost of production is just going to be too high."

He said some growers would be forced to sell their farms if prices were to increase.

According to LNP Shadow Minister for Natural Resources Dale Last, the price increase could be as high as $44.81 per megalitre to reach the government-mandated pricing model.

While price increases were capped at $2.38 a megalitre per year, plus inflation, that would translate to 15 years of consecutive water price increase for the region's farmers, Mr Last said.

According to the Australian Sugar Milling Council, the sugar industry is worth $101million per year to the Fraser Coast economy and it employs 490 people, representing 1 per cent of jobs in the region.

Mr Last visited Maryborough yesterday to talk to canegrowers about their concerns regarding the potential rise in the cost of water.

"The Queensland Farmers' Federation used state-owned Sunwater's own 'cost-reflective' numbers to identify significant price increases for farmers already struggling under the burden of high water and electricity prices," Mr Last said.

"Under the 'cost-reflective' prices Lower Mary will see a $44.81 per M/L increase, Bundaberg will experience $34.69 per M/L and Upper Burnett, $23.27 per M/L.

"The projected price increases we are seeing are unacceptable and should be of major concern to farmers.

"If the Labor Government wants to move to 'cost-reflective' pricing for water, then it has a lot more work to do to ensure SunWater is providing value for money to its rural customers."

Along with Mr Last, member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen and Gympie member Tony Perrett were also on hand to speak with concerned canegrowers.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said the Queensland Competition Authority, as the state's independent economic regulator, was currently reviewing the irrigation water prices to be charged by SunWater and Seqwater from mid-2020 through to mid-2024.

"The QCA will carefully consider the costs of supply proposed by SunWater and Seqwater to ensure these costs are reasonable and efficient, taking into consideration submissions from all stakeholders, including the Queensland Farmers' Federation," Dr Lynham said.

"This has been done because this Government values agriculture as a hugely important part of the Queensland's economy, and we are committed to helping SunWater, Seqwater and the irrigation sector remain financially viable."