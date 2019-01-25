FARMERS FIGHT BACK: Dairy producer slams activist map

FARM SECURITY FEARS: Fraser Coast dairy farmer and councillor James Hansen has slammed the activities of farm activist group Aussie Farms for publishing a database of farmers' addresses and details via an interactive map.

FARM SECURITY FEARS: Fraser Coast dairy farmer and councillor James Hansen has slammed the activities of farm activist group Aussie Farms for publishing a database of farmers' addresses and details via an interactive map. Blake Antrobus

SCRUBBING away patches of soil on his farm in Boompa, James Hansen fears he'll have to be on the lookout for unwelcome visitors.

The Fraser Coast dairy farmer and councillor fears his safety and the safety of other farmers is at risk after addresses and details were published on an interactive map run by an Australian animal activist group.

Cr Hansen took to the council podium on Wednesday to slam the action as jeopardising the livelihood of farmers.

His fiery comments follow national outrage from farmers and Federal MPs across Australia over the interactive map, which have sparked calls for authorities to shut it down.

The map details the locations, addresses, accreditation numbers and names of farms and abattoirs all over Australia.

FARM SECURITY FEARS: Fraser Coast dairy farmer and councillor James Hansen has slammed the activities of farm activist group Aussie Farms for publishing a database of farmers' addresses and details via an interactive map. Blake Antrobus

Aussie Farms, an animal activist group with more than 22,000 Facebook followers, released the map on Monday, saying it was an attempt to "force transparency on an industry dependent on secrecy”.

Cr Hansen's Boompa farm, as well as five other farms across the Fraser Coast, are listed on the map.

The move has sparked security and biosecurity concerns from farming groups and MPs should members stage protests or break onto properties.

Speaking at Wednesday's council meeting in Hervey Bay, Cr Hansen said he felt the publication of addresses and personal details by the group was an attack on Australian farmers.

"They've listed our private details on a website,” Cr Hansen said.

"There are direct, very precise maps to get to our farms and the only reason they would do that is to disrupt our livelihoods.

"It's a terrible thing and as a community leader I condemn this action.

"I don't condemn what people eat and that sort of thing, but I condemn these sorts of actions.”

Speaking to the Chronicle after the meeting, Cr Hansen said he was not only concerned for farmers, but also for the activists.

"If they enter people's farms, a lot of farmers have dogs and that kind of stuff, it's not safe,” he said.

"You don't want people coming along to your property uninvited and doing what they want to do.”

According to their website, Aussie Farms aims to end "commercialised animal abuse and exploitation in Australian animal agriculture facilities” by "increasing industry transparency and educating the public about modern farming and slaughtering practices”.

The group is known to run activist campaigns across Queensland, NSW and the ACT.

Questions to Aussie Farms were not returned yesterday.

Federal Agriculture Minster David Littleproud said the map was not acceptable and "irresponsible at best”.

"Putting the locations of farms online could be creating an attack map for activists. This will potentially result in illegal behaviour by activists,” Mr Littleproud said.