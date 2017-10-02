Farmers grow more desperate for rainfall

BONE DRY: Teddington cane farmer Allen Birt has been forced to start irrigating his farm early due to record dry conditions.

IT HAS been years since Allen Birt has seen such dry conditions.

So dry that the cane farmer has been forced to begin irrigating his farm much earlier than usual.

"We usually don't irrigate at this time of year," he said.

"We're using water which we would usually use around Christmas time."

Fast forwarding the process has meant an increase in the cost of growing cane due to irrigation and Mr Birt has had to irrigate cane which has not yet been harvested.

Ironically, the fast forwarding of the process by starting irrigation early has slowed down the process for Mr Birt, putting him behind in planting.

"We've had to irrigate the cane which has been harvested to get it to come through out of the ground so there's no dead patches," he said.

"It's extra workload and it's spending more money than we would normally spend at this time of year."

Last month was the driest September in Hervey Bay history and despite the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a downpour, Mr Birt was not convinced such heavy rainfall would hit his Teddington farm.

Having been a cane farmer for about 35 years, Mr Birt learned it was important to never get your hopes up.

"We've been keeping an eye on the BoM site and when we last looked at it they'd changed their minds saying we won't get as much (rain) as first thought," he said.

"Receiving 10mm just isn't enough - it just settles the dust.

"We need that rain, some nice steady rain, at least 40-50mm.

"There aren't too many green lawns at the moment."

If a decent amount of rainfall is not received soon, cane - not big enough to harvest and left for next year - could die.

"Extreme dry weather will have an effect on next year's crop especially for next year's irrigation," he said.

"Forty per cent of Maryborough is dry land and they've got plants which won't come out without moisture," he said.