Farmers: it's also the frost

Beaver Rock grazier (east of Maryborough) Royce Sommerfeld stands in front of his dam last year. Eliza Wheeler

IT'S an unfortunate reality for farmers.

Much of their revenue, be it cane or cattle, relies on the weather.

Although our farmers are already suffering through the devastating drought, the falling mercury adds another level of stress.

According to Beaver Rock (eat of Maryborough) cane and cattle farmer Royce Sommerfeld, it's the frost that's causing the biggest hole in local farmers' pockets.

"Close to 50 per cent of our farm is affected by the frost at the moment,” he said.

Mr Sommerfeld explained when the frost penetrated the heart of the cane it went rotten affecting the sugar content (CCS) and its value.

"I am losing revenue because of the weather and the frost,” he said.

In the heavy frost, Mr Sommerfeld said the protein content of the grass the cattle ate dropped out and farmers were forced to fork out more cash for alternative feed.

Fellow grazier Ron Black, based in Tiaro, said the price of cattle had dropped as a consequence.

"Instead of buying more grain, which has also gone up in price, farmers sell off the cows,” he said.

Simple economics means the more cattle on the market and less buyers results in price drops.

"Some people who have clover planted can wait out the weather as clovers are frost resistant,” Mr Black said.

"It also depends on how many head of cattle a farmer is running how much they would be affected.

"We would love to see some rain but I'm afraid it doesn't rain green grass and it does take some time for the country to respond.

"It is quite dry and it will take a lot more than 20 mm.”

However the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures to drop again come Monday.

Last year's average temperature throughout August ranged from 10-13 degrees and part way through the month, this year the average sits at 9.2 degrees.