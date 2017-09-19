Farmers plead for 'critical' water storage plant as deadline looms

MARYBOROUGH farmers are pleading for the approval of a "critical” offstream water storage plant for the region two days ahead of its deadline to the Federal Government.

Development plans for the Glendorf Offsteam Storage facility, which will house about 6000 megalitres of water, will be submitted to the Federal Government's National Water Infrastructure Development Fund (NWIDF) on Thursday.

If approved, the project is said to transform the Fraser Coast's marginal agricultural land to high-value farming land and supply 80 construction jobs.

Bidwill canegrower Jeff Puller said he was already left with little water for irrigation after this year's warmer winter months.

He said the project would help other regional industries in the long term.

"It's in the right spot, it ticks the boxes for all the necessary conditions,” Mr Puller said.

"But it's essential for the whole community, not only to help our industry, but the economy.

"It's got to go ahead.”

With the help of Maryborough Sugar Factory, SunWater is seeking 50% of the capital funding from the federal government's NWIDF. With an estimated completion date of mid-2019, Mr Puller said there needs to be more support for farmers in the interim. He said the government needed to try and mitigate the drought situation faced by more than 70% of Queensland.

"We need to take precautions to make it easier, to alleviate the drought and irrigate more,” Mr Puller said.

"We've still got the next growing year ahead of us, and we need that water for summer.”

His words are echoed by beef farmer Mark Barbeler, who said the region's farmers could use the extra water storage in dire conditions.

"If they can do it viably, I'd say go for it,” Mr Barbeler said.

A spokeswoman from SunWater said the building had the potential to provide more water pending "further investigation into accessing water harvesting entitlements”.

With growers plagued by warm weather and a lack of rain over the last year, only 600,000 tonnes of crush was predicted for the Maryborough crushing season.

MSF Sugar CEO Mike Barry called it a "dreadful outcome” for farmers.

Maryborough Canegrowers manager Cameron Waterson called the water storage project an "essential step forward” for the area.

"We need to create a situation where we can hold onto enough water to make it viable to operate,” Mr Waterson said.