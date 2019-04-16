Iced coffee supplies dry out

Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook

Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook

Drought in South Australia is causing stress on one of Australia's most iconic drinks - Farmers Union Iced Coffee.

Over the past couple of days, customers have been noticing empty shelves where their beloved milk drink should be.

Current owners of the famous beverage Lion Dairy & Drinks says drought conditions have impacted their supply.

"Extreme weather conditions - including drought, together with significant cost increases across water, feed and energy - have contributed to the challenges facing dairy production in Australia…" a spokeswoman said.