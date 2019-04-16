Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Customers have noticed empty shelves where Farmers Union drinks should be. Picture: Facebook
Food & Entertainment

Iced coffee supplies dry out

16th Apr 2019 8:38 AM

Drought in South Australia is causing stress on one of Australia's most iconic drinks - Farmers Union Iced Coffee.

Over the past couple of days, customers have been noticing empty shelves where their beloved milk drink should be.

Current owners of the famous beverage Lion Dairy & Drinks says drought conditions have impacted their supply.

"Extreme weather conditions - including drought, together with significant cost increases across water, feed and energy - have contributed to the challenges facing dairy production in Australia…" a spokeswoman said.

More Stories

drought farmers union food shopping south australia

Top Stories

    Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    premium_icon Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    Business Labor's changes, still in draft form, have Mr Hughes fearing he could lose his livelihood.

    ELECTION: Candidates weigh in on 'ambitious' vehicle targets

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates weigh in on 'ambitious' vehicle targets

    News 'It's a new industry which needs great advocacy in this area.'

    UPDATE: Multiple reports of man with gun in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon UPDATE: Multiple reports of man with gun in Hervey Bay

    Crime Police responded to reports of a man carrying a gun.

    REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    Council News Astro Aero is building a high-tech aircraft manufacturing facility.