Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Farmers win in landmark live export case

by NATALIE KOTSIOS
2nd Jun 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE FEDERAL court has found in favour of cattle exporters in their class action against the Federal Government's 2011 live export ban to Indonesia.

The landmark decision comes almost nine years to the day that the Gillard Labor Government's snap ban brought the export industry to its knees, and six years after court proceedings first began.

Brett Cattle Company, as the lead applicant, argued former agriculture minister Joe Ludwig abused his ministerial power by closing the trade, following media reports of animal welfare breaches.

Justice Steven Rares found Mr Ludwig's ban invalid and that he'd acted with "reckless indifference" by making the export control order with no exceptions.

Cattle farmers were seeking $600 million in compensation.

More Stories

class action editors picks live exports live exports ban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Steven Miles has defended the handling of the death of Nathan Turner, saying he’d rather be criticised “for acting too quickly rather than the alternative”.

        Patient suffers 'significant' injury after bicycle crash

        premium_icon Patient suffers 'significant' injury after bicycle crash

        News One patient was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital

        Reading, riding, recreation back on agenda for Coast

        premium_icon Reading, riding, recreation back on agenda for Coast

        News Council facilities reopen as restrictions ease

        M’boro State High School nominated for six awards

        premium_icon M’boro State High School nominated for six awards

        News It is the only school on the Fraser Coast that has been nominated