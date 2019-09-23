Farming neighbour helps turn shed into work of art

TIN SHED MAKEOVER: Allan Hinds in front of the impressive mural painted on his shed in Island Plantation.

TIN SHED MAKEOVER: Allan Hinds in front of the impressive mural painted on his shed in Island Plantation. Cody Fox

A TIN shed surrounded by cane fields might not seem like anything special to most people.

But for Gwen and Allan Hinds, it is their piece of paradise

The retirees have turned the humble structure into a work of art, emblazoned with a mural depicting a cane field on fire.

It is not the first time the art lovers have brought a splash of colour to the region.

The well-travelled pair had been captivated by bright murals covering towns in Canada and Tasmania, and thought something similar would suit Maryborough.

Gwen's suggestion at a community engagement meeting more than 10 years ago sparked the idea for what is now known as Maryborough's Mural Trail.

After living in Maryborough most of their lives, the pair moved to an old farm house on Island Plantation Rd when their health started to fail.

The shed on the property provided a blank canvas and the Hinds set out to pay homage to their farming neighbours.

The large painting on the front their shed is based off a photo of the couple's neighbour burning his cane.

"We had the idea for the mural for a while but we were trying to find someone local to paint it and keep it in the community,” Allan said.

A chance encounter at the local tip with Maryborough artist, Michael Wortel sealed the plans for the art.

Allan said he and his wife couldn't be happier with the result and wanted to encourage other residents to invest in murals.

"We are really pleased, and I think we are the first people in town to get a mural done privately,” he said.

"I'd like to see more people do it.”