Farnham fan's 2000km journey to see her idol

SUZANNE Mackintosh fell in love with John Farnham when she saw him perform when she was 15.

The 58-year-old Melburnian woman will be one of thousands flocking to Seafront Oval to see the Australian music legend perform at tonight's By the C concert.

Having flown 2000km to see her idol, Ms Mackintosh said she had no regrets about booking the ticket.

"It was love at first sight when I went with my school friends to see him in 1973," Ms Mackintosh said.

"So when I was told he'd be performing in Hervey Bay by a friend, I booked my tickets straight away."

Over the last 45 years Ms Mackintosh has been to almost every single one of John Farnham's performances, travelling all over the country to listen to his music.

She's even kept copies of old posters and cutouts of Mr Farnham while he was promoting Sunblest Bread during the 1970s.

Long time John Farnham fan Suzanne Mackintosh with a poster from over 40 years ago. Alistair Brightman

"During my first concert at Melbourne's Luna Park, my friend and I had a cutout of John that we stuck on cardboard and held it up in the crowd," she said.

"I've kept it ever since.

"But I remember being devastated the day he married Jillian Billman. I have that newspaper clipping in my scrapbook."

Ms Mackintosh said she adored Mr Farnham's performances because he "seems like a down-to-earth kind of guy."

While she's unsure of what will happen at today's concert, she said she one day hopes to meet her idol.

Long time John Farnham fan Suzanne Mackintosh with a poster from 1973 when she saw him at Luna Park. Alistair Brightman

Gates open at 3pm today for the By the C concert, which will feature the talents of The Black Sorrows, Ross Wilson, Abbey Stone and Jon Stevens.

Mr Farnham will take the stage about 8pm tonight.

Marketing and communications manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events Bradley Nardi said tonight's lineup was sure to be fantastic.

"These sorts of events are what bring people in from surrounding suburbs and encourage them to stay," Mr Nardi said.

"By taking in potentially thousands of visitors, with people staying and spending money locally, we're talking about a significant boost for tourism."