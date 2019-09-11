Farrelly nets August junior sports award for August

SPORTING HONOUR: Junior sportsperson of the month, Grace Farrelly receives her award from Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour.

SPORTS AWARDS: For local netball star Grace Farrelly, being named the Fraser Coast's junior sportsperson of the month came as a shock.

"It is an honour to win this award,” she said.

Grace was recently named in the under-16 Wide Bay Thundercats team to compete at the state titles later this year.

"I am hoping that if I play well at the state titles I may secure a trial with the under-17 Queensland team,” she said.

Grace is also a member of the Sunshine Coast USC netball academy squad.

As junior sportsperson of the month Grace received a framed certificate and voucher to spend at the Hervey Bay RSL.

She also enters the People's Choice section of the Fraser Coast Sports Awards, to be held in February next year.

The Hervey Bay Bullets player was pleased to receive the RSL gift voucher as part of her award but will pass it on to her grandmother as a thank you.

The humble athlete continues to give back to netball through umpiring and mentoring other players.

Grace has a simple philosophy when developing her netball skills.

"Always do better, be better than the last training or last game,” she said.

Mayor George Seymour congratulated Grace on her award.

"It is wonderful to acknowledge the great athletes of the Fraser Coast for their contributions to their sport,” Seymour said.

For details on how to nominate someone for the junior or senior sportsperson of the month, visit the Fraser Coast Regional Council website at frasercoast.qld.gov.au