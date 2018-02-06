Fascinating history of Tinana's former army camp

Remnants of the Army Camp at Police Paddock in Tinana.

A FORMER army camp site in the Tinana bushland has been nominated for a heritage listing.

The region's local heritage register is taking submissions on areas that hold historical significance.

Fraser Coast Deputy mayor George Seymour said the site in the conservation park Police Paddock was from a unique period in the region's history.

"It was in February 1943 that orders were given for plans to be drawn up for the complex camp here" Cr Seymour said.

The US Army 27th Division was to arrive in Australia in November 1943 and were to occupy the site.

The site would require facilities, power and running water for more than 15,000 men. 18 miles of roadway would be required, involving 50,000 cubic yards of gravel.

Cr Seymour said there are a wide range of remnants across the site.

"It is a great place to visit to gain an understanding of the infrastructure demands of the Second World War," he said.

It is one of many that will be submitted to the local heritage register for consideration in a council vote.

Members of the public have until March 2 to make a submission on the nomination.