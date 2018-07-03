FASHION ALERT: New clothes shop opens inside Stockland

Young Goddess manager Jaimee Scheerman and part-owner Gay Ignatenko are excited to welcome customers to the new store.

Young Goddess manager Jaimee Scheerman and part-owner Gay Ignatenko are excited to welcome customers to the new store. Annie Perets

AFTER noticing an influx of teenage girls coming into her Esplanade shop looking for clothes, Gay Ignatenko decided to launch another store to cater just for them.

Young Goddess is now open inside Stockland Hervey Bay, located between Harris Scarfe and Quicksilver.

But it's not just for teens, with the store stocking a variety of looks and styles with sizes 6-16 available.

Ms Ignatenko, who has been the owner of Banana Bender for the past 30 years, hopes Young Goddess will add something different to the centre and compliment the other shops.

"We didn't have the room to expand at Banana Bender so I decided to open a standalone shop, which caters for teens to those who are middle aged," Ms Ignatenko said.

"My son Troy and I are part owners."

Originally from Melbourne, Ms Ignatenko - a tailoress by trade - visited Hervey Bay only for a holiday but fell in love with the city and soon moved to the Fraser Coast.

The family purchased a souvenir shop, which they gradually transformed into the clothing store Banana Bender.

Fashion really is in the family's blood, as Ms Ignatenko's daughter owns Hervey Bay's Go Girl store.

Three employees were hired to run Young Goddess, including Jaimee Scheerman who has taken on the manager role.

They look forward to providing regular new stock to help keep the region's women confident and feeling their best.

"We're a little bit obsessed with stock," Ms Ignatenko said.

"There will be regularly a new range, and soon we'll also stock leather wallets, silver jewellery, and sandals for summer."