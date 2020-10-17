Fashion-forward business owner bringing high-end to M’boro

Debbi Cavanagh says she has found the best place to call home.

MARYBOROUGH’S Top End of town has traditionally referred to the Kent Street area leading to the Five Ways but Debbi Cavanagh is cheekily claiming the title in Ellena Street.

Since tentatively reopening her Cinders Attic Boutique after a two-month pandemic shutdown, she has been delighted at the resurgence of trade in her stocks of quality linen and cotton fashions featuring Australian and Italian brands.

Flanked by another boutique and a bling shop, she also operates a pop-up discount and clearance shop two doors down.

Ellena St is her new "Top of the Town"

Increasing numbers of tourists are adding to residents who are discovering the boutique precinct opposite St Paul’s Church.

Visitor Debbie Jay from Brisbane said she had shopped for linen fashions at DFO in Brisbane and at the Gold Coast the week before she came to Maryborough.

“I wish I had waited,” she said ruefully.

“The same brands and quality are here but at a much cheaper price.”

Debbi Cavanagh (right) shows a visit her wares.

Ms Cavanagh said she had been cautious about reopening but delighted with the trade.

“There’s a good feeling around Maryborough now and I like to say we are in the top end of trade.”

Ms Cavanagh was born in England, living in New Zealand, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast before finding her way to Maryborough two years ago.

“I love it here,” she said. Heritage, climate and community have made it the best place she has ever called home.

The Ellena Street block is part of a growing transformation of the City Heart. Like traditional retail precincts around the world, Maryborough’s CBD has had challenges as shoppers moved first to shopping centres and then to online shopping.

Maryborough’s heritage landscape, tourist attractions and compact design have nurtured the start of a renaissance, with a variety of speciality shops, personal services and professional offices withstanding the Covid-19 challenges.