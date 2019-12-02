Menu
Brock Hancock leads into the first turn of heat one of the Nat 4's on Saturday afternoon in Maryborough.
Motor Sports

Fast and dusty Junior sedan series round at Speedway

BRENDAN BOWERS
2nd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
SPEEDWAY: Maryborough Speedway roared to life on Saturday hosting round three of the junior sedan series.

Spectators were treated to various formulas of speedway racing including modlites, national 4s and formula 500s.

President Paul Swindells said it was a great day and night of racing.

Earlier in the day quarter midgets raced before a burnout competition was held in the middle of the track.

Winners for the night included Luke Edwards in the Formula 500s who came home ahead of Bryn Upshall and Paull Swindells.

In the junior 500s Ryan Newton won, with Boyd Chaffey and Kacylee Black also on the podium.

Klinton Hancey led home Casey Collins and Neill Gregson in the modlites.

New stars junior sedan racing continues to grow with Braydon Steffens, Levi O’Brien and Cooper Reid standing on the dias for the night.

In top stars, Zac Brimms shone the brightest ahead of Braith Hogan and Hayden Brimms.

In the nat 4s category Ryan Schultz and Andrew Pickering fought hard for the minor places but could not beat Brock Hancock.

Ty Francis won the modified sedans, with Peter White and Bayden Pacey taking the minor places.

