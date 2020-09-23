Fast and Furious car up for auction

Aussies have a chance to own a piece of Hollywood history when the original car from a Fast and Furious movie heads to auction this week.

Revheads start your engines.

A piece of motoring and Hollywood history is up for auction in Australia, giving Fast and Furious movie fans a chance to live their life a quarter mile at a time.

The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS driven by Vin Diesel in Fast and the Furious 4 is available through auction house Lloyds.

The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS from Fast and Furious 4 is expected to sell for six figures.

A winning bid is expected to hit six figures according to Lloyds chief of operations Lee Hames.

"This car was in fact the actual original 'Hero Car', driven by Vin Diesel himself on the set of the Fast and Furious 4 movie and was the principle car used while shooting the film," says Mr Hames Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions.

"We expect this car to reach six figures this Saturday, but what the final figure will be is anyone's guess as it will be a car to treasure and will go down in history forever."

The same car failed to sell at auction in April this year after it was passed in with a bid of $97,009.

It comes with the Universal Studios certificate of title.

Built in left-hand drive the vehicle was imported from the US by the current owner in 2012.

It has been left as is to honour its role in the film and comes with the Universal Studios certificate of title.

The Chevelle packs a powerful punch thanks to its 5.7-litre V8 engine making 261kW, matched to a four-speed manual transmission. The two-door coupe is finished in grey paint with a black interior.

The auction finishes this Saturday.

There have been several high-profile sales of muscle cars in Australia recently. The most notable was the "Chicken Coupe" Falcon that sold for more than $300,000 in July.

The 1973 Ford Falcon XA GT sold at auction for $300,909, more than three times original estimates. And a far cry from its 1973 purchase price of $7000.

This original 1973 Ford Falcon XA GT Hard Top RPO 83 Manual Coupe sold at auction for more than $300,000 in July.

The car is known in enthusiast circles as the "Chicken Coupe" because it's owner parked it in a barn and surrounded it in chicken wire because he couldn't afford to insure it.

