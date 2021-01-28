The social media profiles of the teenage boy charged with the murders of Kate Leadbetter and Matt Field show a life on the edge.

On Tuesday evening the 17-year-old drove an allegedly stolen 4WD through a red light on Finucane Road in Alexandra Hills.

The accused teen poses next to a machete.

Police say he crashed into a truck before rolling on top of the couple, killing them.

He was allegedly out on bail at the time of the crash.

He was found in the frontyard of a nearby resident who detained him, before he was arrested by police.

The teenager is charged with two counts of murder.

The teenager's social media account shows photos of a stack of cash, a black ute, a motorbike and the teenager with alcohol.

One image shows him entering a BMW while holding a drink.

The accused teenager holds a large sum of cash.

Images depict the teenager wearing bumbags and jewellery.

One image shows the teenager standing in front of what appears to be some type of weapon, seemingly a machete.

The accused teenager poses next to a BMW.

The 17-year-old's case was mentioned in Brisbane Children's Court on Wednesday but he did not appear.

An outpouring of support came last night for the couple who had died with dozens of people returning to the crash site for a vigil.

The teen charged with the murders of Kate Leadbetter and Matthew Field – Photo Supplied

Detective Inspector Steve Hollands attended the vigil, representing the Queensland Police Service.

"I thought it was important for the Queensland Police service to be represented here to show our condolences to the poor victims involved and pay our respects to all the members of the public who intervened, provided assistance to the victims and located the offender," Insp Hollands said.

"I drive this intersection on a daily basis, my family do, my daughters do, so it hits home that road safety is really important," he said.

Originally published as Fast cars, cash, weapons: Charged teen's sinister lifestyle exposed