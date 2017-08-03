Are too many kids eating fast food on the Fraser Coast?

OPINION: Experience on the Coast just keeps getting better

OPINION: Please Blues, do it for the poor Knights fans

OUR SAY: Smacking could be harmful for kids

OPINION: Meeting singles on the Fraser Coast can be hard

TIMES have certainly changed.

My morning routine when growing up was always Weet-bix, milk and a glass of water.

If the family was in a hurry to get me to school then fruit was the only choice I had.

I can't believe my eyes when I travel to work and see kids walking to school carrying fastfood bags or drinking energy drinks.

It boggles my mind to think how a kid would be able to concentrate in class with that much processed sugar and crappy food in their system.

I'm far from a health food freak, but surely their parents know better than to feed kids fast food for the first meal of the day.

Fast food was always considered a treat when I was growing up.

Choosing a healthy food option is hard enough at the best of times, but what happens to the kids who have grown up on junk food?

Do you think too many kids are eating far too much fast food? Join the discussion and tell us below.