Fast food giant to open new Coast store

Construction has started on Hervey Bay's second KFC store.

FRIED chicken fans can look forward to the region's third KFC store.

The Chronicle can confirm the finger lickin' franchise will move into the site between McDonalds and Aldi at Urangan.

Work has already begun on the Cartwright Crt (off Boat Harbour Drive) site.

While an opening date for the new store has yet to be confirmed, a spokesman from KFC's operator Collins Foods said up to 70 new staff would be needed.

The development application for the store was made to the council in October last year.

It will feature an iconic giant bucket sign and two ordering boxes to allow for a double-fed drive-through.

The building and car park shape will replicate the neighbouring McDonalds.

The spokesman said it was exciting to be expanding.

"We look forward to serving the local community with our much loved meals," he said.