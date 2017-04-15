Two of the cars at the scene of a four-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy south of Tiaro.

ABOUT two thirds of Fraser Coast road deaths occur on high-speed roads.

Queensland Government crash statistics show 150 people were killed on Fraser Coast roads between 2001 and 2016.

Of those deaths, 93 occurred on roads with 100 or 110kmh speed limits.

Nearly one in five road deaths happened on 60kmh roads - the second deadliest road type in the region.

Twenty-two people were killed on 80 and 90kmh zoned roads, one person was killed in a 70kmh zone and the remaining seven deaths were on roads with speed limits of 50kmh or less.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said high-speed roads were inherently more dangerous.

"The faster you go, the harder you hit, so when you do get in a crash it's fairly serious," she said.

Ms Ritchie said as regional highways were often single-lane dual carriageways, head-on collisions at high speeds became more common.

Similarly, she said regional drivers were more likely to rely on highways than metropolitan drivers.

"The more frequently you travel on high-speed roads the higher the chance of being involved in a serious crash," she said.

But she said the amount of traffic on 60kmh zones was why so many deaths occurred on slower speed roads.

"In more built-up areas there are more cars to interact with, but you are usually travelling at lower speeds."

Ms Ritchie said making roads, cars and drivers safer was the key to saving lives on our roads.

She said it was vital drivers avoid the fatal five driving mistakes: speeding, driving intoxicated, not wearing a seatbelt, driving fatigued and driving distracted.

"You have to be up for the challenge of driving safely every time," she said.

