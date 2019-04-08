FASTEST IN THE COUNTRY: Taylor takes gold, bronze

FRASER COAST'S FASTEST: Athlete Jhairah Taylor with the two medals he won at the Australian Athletics Championships last week.

ATHLETICS: Just a few months ago, Jhairah Taylor had never worn a pair of sprint shoes on the track.

Last week, he walked away from the national championships as the fastest runner in his age group over 200m.

The 14-year-old Fraser Coast athlete cemented his place in Australian history with a gold and bronze medal for the 200m and 100m events respectively at the Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney - all while nursing an injured back sustained from a game of football.

Jhairah took out the 200m event with a time of 23.43.

He said his winning run was fuelled by a snack of two-minute noodles.

NSW's Rashid Kabba came second with a time of 23.60s while Victoria's Patrick Poulter clinched third at 23.65s.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Monday, he said it had been an exciting journey since he first met his coach Penny Van Djik out on the Fraser Coast track.

"She saw me trying to start, then came over and helped me,” Jhairah said.

"Ever since then she's been my coach.

"I usually train with her about two to three times a week.”

With a dream to take his talents all the way to the Olympics, Jhairah said he always loved running fast when competing out on the track.

Van Djik said Jhairah had shown impressive speed and skill during his training, especially considering the state of the current athletics track on the Fraser Coast.

She said there needed to be a proper athletics track installed on the Fraser Coast to help athletes reach their full potential.

"Just when you get them to the fastest they can be, or even faster later, you cannot train them.... because the paddock where they train is so bad, so uneven,” Van Djik said.

"There's really a necessity to allow other athletes that are nearly as fast as Jhairah (to train).

"When I was younger I had Australian champions... but this is the first Australian champion I've got at Hervey Bay, I'm very proud of him.”

It topped off a mammoth day for the teen, who had endured injury and a plane delay, arriving at 12.30am the morning of the race.