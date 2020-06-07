Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.
News

Four children killed in car crash

by TESS IKONOMOU
7th Jun 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Four children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection.

The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after their car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a male in his teens was transported to Townsville University Hospital.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the male teen was the driver and has since been discharged from hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.

MORE TO COME

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Journo’s eerily accurate predictions from 19 years ago

        premium_icon Journo’s eerily accurate predictions from 19 years ago

        News We've long heard about the decline of the print media but few predictions have been as jaw-droppingly accurate as one former journalist’s.

        BREAKING: Patient suffers serious burns in bonfire

        premium_icon BREAKING: Patient suffers serious burns in bonfire

        Breaking The person has suffered serious lower limb injuries

        ONE OF THE GREATS: Legendary editor earns QLD Day honour

        premium_icon ONE OF THE GREATS: Legendary editor earns QLD Day honour

        News Nancy Bates took on the issues few dared to touch