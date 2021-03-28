Fatal crash likely involved husband, wife

Police say the motorcyclist killed and the pillion passenger seriously injured in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ipswich on Saturday night were likely husband and wife.

POLICE say the motorcyclist killed and the pillion passenger seriously injured in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Saturday night were likely husband and wife.

A 53-year-old man from North Ipswich died at the scene of the crash on the Logan Motorway just before 8pm and a 48-year-old woman, also from North Ipswich, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the car, who were also both from Ipswich, were not seriously injured in the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate the motorbike was travelling westbound on the motorway when it collided with a hatchback travelling in the same direction near the on ramp of the Centenary Highway.

Inspector David Nevin urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and contact police..

"At the moment we're still trying to determine what has happened," he said.

"The motorcycle, which is a Harley Davidson, crashed into the rear of a Kia sedan.

"It appears (the motorbike rider and passenger) have a relationship.

"They have the same surname and are a couple of years apart. I imagine they're husband and wife but that hasn't been confirmed."

It is another death on Queensland roads in a particularly grim year.

Including this crash, 22 motorcycle riders have now lost their lives this year so far and dozens of riders have been seriously injured.

The number of rider fatalities is more than double the average rate and the highest it has been at this time of year in more than five years.

Queensland's overall road toll is edging closer to 70.

"We're obviously concerned," Inspector Nevin said.

"There's been a lot of publicity about motorcycle crashes as well.

"We'll be highlighting road safety, particularly for motorcyclists, this week heading into Easter."

Contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2100577963.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.