TRAVEL: Fatal crashes trigger urgent warning for Cape York

POLICE have issued an urgent warning for motorists travelling on Cape York roads after two deaths within five hours, including one involving a tourist on a "grey nomad" holiday.

The 68-year-old man and his partner, from the Brisbane suburb of Bulimba, were headed north on the Peninsula Developmental Rd just south of the Jardine River ferry crossing when their vehicle collided head-on with another four-wheel-drive towing a caravan about 12.45pm on Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 67-year-old partner remains in hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The pair in the other car, a 64-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, who are also from Brisbane, escaped serious injury and did not need hospitalisation.

Less than five hours later - about 5pm - a man died in a single vehicle rollover near the Cape York community of Hope Vale.

Weipa police Senior-Sergeant Antoni Lesic, who is leading the investigation into the Bamaga crash, said they were considering whether the man's car may have been travelling on the wrong side of the road prior to the crash.

"We are also looking at whether dust played a factor," he said.

About 300km of the PDR remains unsealed, including the section of the road where the rollover occurred.

The winter months continue to be high season for visitors to the Cape, with the region often inaccessible during the wet season, and Cape York police Inspector Mark Henderson said it was vital tourists took care on the roads.

"Visitors to our area must adhere to the road rules at all times," he said.

"(They must) drive to the left side of roadways; slow and allow vehicles to overtake if you're intending to travel slowly; (and) wherever possible, wait for the dust to settle before continuing on with your journey.

"The Cape roads command and demand respect and people need to show patience, due care and consideration to others."

Police have urged any witnesses to either crash who are yet to speak with them to come forward.