Fatal hit and run could have been 'tragic accident'

SEEKING WITNESSES: Gladstone Police Inspector Darren Somerville appeals for information about a hit and run accident where a man was found dead in the middle of Red Rover Rd on Sunday August 25. Matt Taylor GLA131218BOOZE

A HIT and run that killed a 58-year-old man could have been a "tragic accident" where the person driving didn't know they hit someone, according to police.

The Gladstone man was found with multiple serious injuries to his head, torso and limbs on Sunday night in the middle of Red Rover Rd near the Gladstone Power Station.

Gladstone police inspector Darren Somerville said it was believed the man was hit by a vehicle between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

"There are no witnesses at this stage, so we'd be asking anyone who knows anything about it to contact the police," Insp Somerville said.

"It's an industrial area that is frequently used by heavy vehicles but we're not sure what type of vehicle it was."

The man's car was found nearby with some damage however Insp Somerville said it was believed the damage had occurred previously.

"What he was doing there and why he was there is what we're trying to piece together at this stage," he said.

He said the man's family were "very distraught."

"It could be a tragic accident that's occurred and the person driving the vehicle didn't even know," he said.

"It was in the dark and it's possible it's occurred and they don't even know they've been involved."

He said police did not believe this incident was related to a hit and run at Rockhampton last week.

He said police would be checking CCTV footage from nearby businesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.