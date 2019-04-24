Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape.
Police tape. Contributed
Breaking

FATAL: Man killed after 4WD collides with tree

Ellen Ransley
by
24th Apr 2019 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has died after his four wheel drive collided with a tree.

The fatal accident occurred this morning about 11.20am, when the driver, the sole occupant of the car, collided with a tree on the Mitchell-Saint George Road, south of the town Mitchell.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said they the first call about the accident job from police, and arrived on the scene shortly after 12pm.

More to come.

car crash editors picks fatal accident qas
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Technology plan for a smarter council future

    premium_icon Technology plan for a smarter council future

    News Way-finding technology and virtual tours for public places as well as digital literacy programs for local business and residents are on the cards for the Coast

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:44 PM
    Where to see Anzac Day RAAF flypasts on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Where to see Anzac Day RAAF flypasts on the Fraser Coast

    News The C-17A Globemaster will pass over Maryborough CBD at 9.42am

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:25 PM
    WE WILL REMEMBER: Preserving the Anzac legend

    WE WILL REMEMBER: Preserving the Anzac legend

    News Their stories are our inheritance

    • 24th Apr 2019 8:17 PM
    Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our history

    premium_icon Sacrifice not just physical: Parallels of wars across our...

    News The sense of mateship and Australian spirit spans different battles