Tinana man charged over alleged stabbing murder at Surfers

TWO men have been charged with murder after a 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the centre of Gold Coast tourism hub Surfers Paradise.

They are 21-year-old Jarod James Miller from Tinana, and 18-year-old Jye Sebastian Webb-Italia from Pimpama.

Just after 9pm on Wednesday the entertainment hub was lit up with emergency service lights, with small roads leading to Gold Coast Hwy and Ferry Ave blocked off by police cars, while numerous officers searched vehicles.

A crime scene was established near the corner of Cavill Mall and party strip Orchid Ave.

An eyewitness who was at the scene with his kids claimed multiple males had attacked a man from behind, stabbing him several times.

Police later said a 27-year-old man had been stabbed in the torso and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Two men have since been charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault.

They will both appear at the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

A nearby bouncer told the Bulletin: "I heard someone came out of a bar, there was a confrontation and the next minute they got stabbed.

"And I saw coppers running down the road - I have never seen so many cops running. Pretty much everyone in that Surfers police station ran off down the road, would have been 10 plus, 15 plus police."

It was the second alleged stabbing in Surfers Paradise in 24 hours, after police yesterday charged a 17-year-old girl following the stabbing of a man early on Wednesday morning.

Police investigating at the scene.

Police will allege the Marsden girl used a small knife, believed to be a pocket knife or switchblade to stab the man multiple times in his torso.

It's alleged the 30-year-old man and his male friend were walking through Cavill Street Mall when a confrontation took place between the pair and the teen around 4am.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment for his serious injuries, while the teen will face Southport Children's Court late this month.