A man has died following a single vehicle traffic crash near Childers. Kevin Farmer

Police said preliminary information indicates a car was travelling along Promiseland Rd in Cordalba around 6.30pm last night when the driver lost control and struck a tree.

The male driver of the vehicle suffered significant injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.