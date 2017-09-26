Passenger dead, driver injured in truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

One man is dead, another injured after a truck rolled over on the Bruce Highway south of Gin Gin.

ONE man is dead and another in hospital following a fatal truck rollover south of Gin Gin early this morning.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver taken to the Bundaberg Base Hospital with cuts and a lower leg injury.

The Queensland Police Service advise the Bruce Hwy remains blocked with diversions in place following the crash about 12.20am.

The highway has now been cleared.

Initial investigations suggest the truck was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy when it rolled 5km south of Gin Gin.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

A man has died in a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway south of Gin Gin near Bundaberg. #bundaberg #7News pic.twitter.com/PYt5dsMmaq — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) September 25, 2017

The crash comes less than one week after a Mount Morgan father, 41, and son, aged five, were killed in a crash near Gin Gin.

The pair were declared dead at the scene of the crash on the Burce Hwy 30km north of Gin Gin last Wednesday, September 20.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, survived and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A tow truck is working to remove the wreckage from last night's truck fatality on the Bruce Hwy at Gin Gin. Craig Warhurst

Today's rollover comes directly in the wake of the death of a 27-year-old woman, killed when the car she was travelling smashed into a tree near Bouldercombe.

She was one of four people in the vehicle when it veered across the oncoming lane about 5.30pm Sunday.

Three people were also taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

This latest crash brings the 2017 Queensland road toll up to 184 to date, six more people than this time last year.

A tow truck is working to remove the wreckage from last night's truck fatality on the Bruce Hwy at Gin Gin. Craig Warhurst

Two women were also killed in a fiery crash on the Carnarvon Hwy, south of Rolleston last Tuesday.

One was an Emerald woman, 47, and a 73-year-old from NSW.

Two teenage boys, both from Emerald, managed to free themselves from the car but were airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital for their injuries.