Father, 42, jailed for breaking police officer's finger

Scott Daniel Cowman, 42, of Point Vernon, pleaded guilty to doing grievous bodily harm to a police officer.

A SHORT stay at a watchhouse has turned into a six-month jail stint for Scott Daniel Cowman after he made the dumb decision to attack a police officer.

The 42-year-old man broke a police officer's finger in an altercation he started at the watchhouse, after being given permission to go home.

The Point Vernon resident pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Monday to grievous bodily harm.

The court heard an intoxicated Cowman was brought into the Hervey Bay watchhouse on August 8 last year following an incident at a pub.

About 2.15am the next morning, the father was deemed sober enough to be released.

All he needed to do was pose for a photo for identification purposes.

But Cowman kept moving around and arguing when the police officer attempted to photograph him.

The officer, who was working at the watchhouse alone, eventually had enough and ordered for Cowman to return to his cell.

That is when Cowman pushed the officer multiple times and delivered multiple blows to his body.

The officer's little finger on his right hand broke amid the struggle.

Defence barrister Phillip Hardcastle said Cowman was angry at the time because he thought he was wrongfully arrested for the pub incident.

"He was the one, that he says, was attacked at the establishment he was at," Mr Hardcastle said.

"That was what he was upset about."

Mr Hardcastle said Cowman had fresh facial injuries when arrested.

The court heard Cowman's short criminal history included an attack on a police officer about 15 years ago, in which he headbutted the officer.

Judge David Reid noted Cowman did not intend for the officer's finger to break, but it was instead a consequence of prolonged misbehaviour.

Cowman, a qualified chef, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail, to be released on parole in six months.