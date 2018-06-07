Menu
Mark William Butterworth unlawfully gained $16434.42 from Centrelink, which he has since paid back.
Father and Bay worker exposed as Centrelink fraudster

7th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
A COUNCIL worker ripped off Centrelink by more than $16000 by lying about his income in a year-long fraud.

Mark William Butterworth, now a construction maintenance team leader, made false declarations from July 2015-September 2016 so he could get a Newstart Allowance.

He lied on 30 fortnight income reports online, falsely typing "nil” next to his earnings.

During this period, Butterworth had in fact earned a total of $46256.27 through a casual labouring job and his full-time job with the council.

Police received a "tip off” about his behaviour in November 2016.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday to the Commonwealth offence of obtaining a financial advantage.

The Hervey Bay father-of-five was paid about $18808 by Centrelink during the offending period but was only eligible for $2373.63.

The court heard Butterworth paid back the unlawfully gained sum of $16434.42 on May 18 this year by writing a cheque.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris said his client's casual labour job provided irregular and unstable work, leading to the pressure to defraud.

"He accepts the money should have been declared,” Mr Morris said.

"Job instability is why he stayed in the Centrelink system.

"He never wants to be in receipt of Centrelink again.”

Butterworth obtained his role with the council in June 2016.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted the seriousness of this offence, and ordered Butterworth to complete 100 hours of community service.

"It's an offence easy to commit, and difficult to detect,” Mr Guttridge said.

Butterworth also has to pay $96.15 to cover court costs.

A conviction was recorded.

