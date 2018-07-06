Father and son could build six-storey building

SKY HIGH: An aerial shot of the two beachfront properties in Torquay bought by a father and son.

SKY HIGH: An aerial shot of the two beachfront properties in Torquay bought by a father and son. Contributed

A FATHER and son investing team have snapped up two beachfront properties in Hervey Bay for $1million.

Sat directly opposite the beachfront reserve at Torquay, it was tough competition for Burgess Rawson's portfolio auction.

The duo, who did not want to be named, now own two adjoining properties on 435 Esplanade and 4 Fraser St.

The investors told the Chronicle they have plans for a six-level mixed commercial residential development.

Burgess Rawson Queensland sales director Glenn Conridge said such a property would allow upper-levels to enjoy uninterrupted ocean views.

"This exciting prospect of a high-rise development is unsurprising given Hervey Bay is fast becoming one of Queensland's prime investor hubs, with a population forecast to see a 38 per cent increase by 2036," he said.

"Regional commercial property markets continue to increase in popularity at auction and Hervey Bay is no exception as the beachside town cements a stronger buyer appeal."

The sale has only just settled and a development application for the proposed high-rise is yet to be put forward to council.

Some buildings in Hervey Bay are at a maximum height of eight storeys and others at a maximum of three or two storeys.

Depending on how far a building is from the centre of the precinct, the height decreases.

The owners are expected to draft a plan for the development of a six-storey building. Contributed

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said such an investment showed how much confidence there was in the Hervey Bay market.

"It's great to hear people are confident with Hervey Bay's future," he said.

"I don't know details of the project but more combination is always good and it can always potentially benefit the area."

Cr Seymour has expressed his concerns over high-rise buildings in the past, he opposed a proposed 20-storey residential twin tower development in Urangan in 2016.

In October 2015, the previous council approved the Urangan master plan which meant buildings which reached 20-storeys or 80 metres tall could be built between Miller St and Boat Harbour Dr on the esplanade.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Mr Conridge said southern state investors are also choosing the Fraser Coast due to its strong population and thriving tourism economy.

"Over the last two years, our buyers injected more than $50 million into the Fraser Coast's commercial property market so it seemed fitting that this rare opportunity also attracted competitive bidding at auction, going onto achieve a terrific result," he said.

The combined net income of both properties is $56,059pa plus GST with the 4 Fraser St site occupying 343sqm and the 435 Esplanade site comprising a 1012sqm footprint.

One of Burgess Rawson's recent sales in the Hervey Bay region includes the Ultra-Tune site on 71 Kent St. It sold at the commercial realtor's Flagship Portfolio Auction for $760,000 on a strong yield of 6.68 per cent.