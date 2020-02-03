Father and son jailed in motorbike licence racket

A father and son found guilty of issuing fraudulent motorcycle certificates have failed in their bid to overturn a jail sentence.

Getting a motorcycle licence usually entails some lessons to learn to ride and stay safe on the road.

But not for all clients of father-and-son team Ian and Justin Singleton, who operated the Stay Alive Motorcycle Training Centre at Buccan.

The pair were jailed for handing out 29 motorcycle certificates and receiving $8100 in fees without requiring customers to complete lessons.

The certificates allowed the customers to obtain motorcycle licences from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Father Ian received payments from 12 people who did not complete the required training to obtain a Q-Ride Competency Declaration Certificate.

His son Justin, received payment from 17 people who did not complete the required assessment.

Twenty four of the customers who received, and then lodged, those certificates were charged with fraud by Queensland police.

In March last year, Brisbane District Court Judge Craig Chowdhury sentenced Ian to two years' jail and Justin to 20 months', both suspended after four months.

The sentence followed guilty pleas from both and a message from Justice Chowdhury about poorly skilled motorcyclists making the state's roads unsafe.

Justice Chowdhury said the offending was serious because it undermined the integrity of the motorcycle training system and, consequently, posed a risk to road users of having drivers on public roads without the necessary training.

In his sentencing, Justice Chowdhury said he accepted that some of those who obtained the certificates may have been experienced riders but the system relied on outside agencies to provide training and there was a significant risk to the public.

The court heard the offending extended from September 2014 to May 2016 and came to an end as a result of a police investigation.

The pair applied to appeal in June, claiming a jail term was too harsh and was based on previous rulings for corruption cases not fraud.

But their application for leave to appeal was lost in the Supreme Court in Brisbane in December.