Ticket winners are revved up for superboat thrill

Father and son duo, Damien and John Finucane, are in for the thrill of a lifetime this Friday after winning two tickets to ride in a superboat.

Father and son duo, Damien and John Finucane, are in for the thrill of a lifetime this Friday after winning two tickets to ride in a superboat. Kerrie Alexander

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

DAMIEN Finucane comes from a family of motoring enthusiasts but never has he had the opportunity to go at speeds of up to 170km/h - until now.

The 32-year-old Hervey Bay resident won a double pass through a competition on radio station Hit 101.9 Fraser Coast to take a ride in a superboat ahead of the Offshore Championships in Hervey Bay this weekend.

After waiting patiently to hear the boat sound and cue to call, Damien - who has only ever seen the boats from a distance on the foreshore - dialled in 15 times before beating other callers to the tickets.

"I couldn't believe I got through ... I was shocked," Damien said.

"I've gone fast in cars and stuff like that but it will be totally different on the water, in a boat. "They are such a good bit of machinery. This will be pretty full-on."

Damien also nominated his dad John, 57, to get on board for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We've been full-on on the racing track in my son's car and that was an adrenalin rush but being in this will be entirely different. It will be a wild ride," John said.

"It will be a big buzz."

The father and son duo will join 14 other winners at the Urangan Marina at 9am tomorrow where they will suit up and head out on the water.

Offshore Superboat Club secretary Paul Gibbs said spectators could also see the boats lifted in and out of the water by crane at the boat harbour each day.

"It gives people a perspective of how big they actually are," he said.

The pole position shootout will take place from noon to 1pm on Saturday while the races on Sunday will begin at 11am and 1pm and continue for about 30 minutes each.

Mr Gibbs said the race usually started just before the Beach House Hotel and the boats headed towards Torquay jetty then out to sea, back towards Point Vernon and then in towards the Scarness jetty again.

"The big boats will do a lap about every 2.5 minutes," Mr Gibbs said.

"The big boats, in 30 or 35 minutes, will do probably 16 laps and the little boats, if it's a really calm day, will probably do 15 laps and if it's a rough day it might be 12 laps."

Mr Gibbs said it often came down to the final race to decide the winner of the five-round series and the lead usually changed throughout the season.

SUPERBOATS