Ticket winners are revved up for superboat thrill

DAMIEN Finucane comes from a family of motoring enthusiasts but never has he had the opportunity to go at speeds of up to 170km/h - until now.
The 32-year-old Hervey Bay resident won a double pass through a competition on radio station Hit 101.9 Fraser Coast to take a ride in a superboat ahead of the Offshore Championships in Hervey Bay this weekend.
After waiting patiently to hear the boat sound and cue to call, Damien - who has only ever seen the boats from a distance on the foreshore - dialled in 15 times before beating other callers to the tickets.
"I couldn't believe I got through ... I was shocked," Damien said.
"I've gone fast in cars and stuff like that but it will be totally different on the water, in a boat. "They are such a good bit of machinery. This will be pretty full-on."
Damien also nominated his dad John, 57, to get on board for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"We've been full-on on the racing track in my son's car and that was an adrenalin rush but being in this will be entirely different. It will be a wild ride," John said.
"It will be a big buzz."
The father and son duo will join 14 other winners at the Urangan Marina at 9am tomorrow where they will suit up and head out on the water.
Offshore Superboat Club secretary Paul Gibbs said spectators could also see the boats lifted in and out of the water by crane at the boat harbour each day.
"It gives people a perspective of how big they actually are," he said.
The pole position shootout will take place from noon to 1pm on Saturday while the races on Sunday will begin at 11am and 1pm and continue for about 30 minutes each.
Mr Gibbs said the race usually started just before the Beach House Hotel and the boats headed towards Torquay jetty then out to sea, back towards Point Vernon and then in towards the Scarness jetty again.
"The big boats will do a lap about every 2.5 minutes," Mr Gibbs said.
"The big boats, in 30 or 35 minutes, will do probably 16 laps and the little boats, if it's a really calm day, will probably do 15 laps and if it's a rough day it might be 12 laps."
Mr Gibbs said it often came down to the final race to decide the winner of the five-round series and the lead usually changed throughout the season.
SUPERBOATS
- The event also includes a street parade of boats starting at 3.30pm on Saturday from Urangan, along the Esplanade to the Main St roundabout and back again.
- There will be a presentation dinner with teams and sponsors at the Beach House Hotel on Sunday night. The dinner is open to the public and tickets, priced at $65, are available from the Beach House Hotel gaming room.