Father and son take home Tassie plates

BMX CHAMPS: Stuart Odgers and Ben Cann after their stint at the 2017 Tasmania Championships. Contributed

BEN Cann feels a massive thrill when he steps on his BMX bike.

The eight-year-old Maryborough rider's love of the sport earned him a spot in the semi finals at the 2017 Tasmania Championships Under-8s event on Saturday.

His dad Stuart Odgers took out a 6T plate at the same event.

Despite not taking out a top spot, Ben is still happy to be competing.

"I feel really good knowing I went there and tried my hardest, and didn't fall off,” Ben said.

"Riding is great fun, you get more exercise.

"I'll definitely keep riding for next year.”

For Odgers, who has previously raced in Tasmania, the event represents a return to form for the former rider.

"It's the biggest achievement for me this year, to have this plate,” Stuart said.

"I'm pretty impressed with myself and thankful I didn't fall off, it's been a while since I rode on the track.”

After winning the plate, Odgers now plans to renew his licence for another year.

Registrar for the Maryborough BMX Club Karen Baker said it was a great achievement for the pair.

"The club is very proud of them... having that high of a level of representation is a huge achievement.” Baker said.

"Travelling to Tasmania is a long way to go for two Maryborough riders.”