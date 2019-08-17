Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Father charged with GBH after infant left critical

by Elise Williams
17th Aug 2019 8:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A FATHER has been charged with grievous bodily harm after he allegedly crticically injured his seven-week-old baby son.

The seven-week-old boy was admitted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on August 10, before being transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital for further treatment, where he now remains in a critical condition.

Detectives from Child Protection Investigation Unit arrested the boy's father, a 26-year-old Caloundra West man, on August 16 after an ongoing investigation.

He was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

charges child court crime editors picks grievous bodily harm

Top Stories

    30 years and counting for devoted whale watcher

    premium_icon 30 years and counting for devoted whale watcher

    News Not only are whales a staple of the Coast tourism industry, the creatures of the deep have forged bonds between those fascinated by them which span decades

    SINISTER SECRET: Push for reward to find missing Bay woman

    premium_icon SINISTER SECRET: Push for reward to find missing Bay woman

    News After six years, family presses for a reward to find some answers

    Decades of dedication

    premium_icon Decades of dedication

    News On local whale watching boats, there exists a community...

    LOVE AND LOSS: End of a whale tale

    premium_icon LOVE AND LOSS: End of a whale tale

    News Pat and Terry Keens' lives became intertwined with whales