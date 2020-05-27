Father fuming as bikes stolen in broad daylight

Two motocross bikes belonging to Scott Kingdom were allegedly stolen from his home. PHOTO: Contributed.

AN URRAWEEN father has been left fuming after two motocross bikes were stolen from his home in broad daylight.

Scott Kingdom said CCTV footage from a neighbour’s property showed people riding off on the bikes about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

“You can’t see their faces because they also stole the helmets and were wearing them,” he said.

The thieves broke into the Blaxland Rd property and offloaded the bikes from the trailer while still inside the garage.

“As a family, these bikes mean so much to us, we were always out riding them,” Mr Kingdom said.

An iPad, computer and coin collection were also taken.

“I am just so angry that these guys even went through my children’s rooms,” he said.

No one was at home at the time of the break-in.

The family’s main concern is to have the bikes returned.

“We are offering a $3000 reward to anyone who gives us information that leads to them being recovered,” he said.

The bikes were described as a black and white 2010 model YZF 250 and a 2014 model yellow RMZ 250.

“Hopefully someone who knows something will do the right thing and come forward,” Mr Kingdom said.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said officers were investigating a case of break and enter after unknown offenders entered the property via the garage and stole two motocross bikes.

Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to contact Mr Kingdom on 0473 432 292.