34°
News

Father had sex and conceived child with own daughter

Jacob Carson | 23rd Feb 2017 3:55 PM Updated: 24th Feb 2017 6:35 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GYMPIE region man convicted of incest yesterday had reconnected with his estranged daughter nearly two years before he started having sex with her.

Gympie District Court heard the two reconnected when his daughter was an adult, the now 48-year-old manual labourer wanting to be a part of his child's life again.

It heard how, over a period of nearly seven years beginning in 2008, they would have sexual contact a further five times.

This consensual relationship led to his daughter, then aged 20, falling pregnant and eventually giving birth to a baby girl.

That child, now aged five-and-a-half years, has serious medical and intellectual difficulties.

The court heard the girl had numerous visits to hospital, had significant hearing difficulties and was largely incapable of verbal communication.

The sexual encounters occurred in Maryborough, Tiaro and Kandanga Creek.

A medical examination of the accused man revealed he had the mental acuity of a nine-year-old, and he was described during the District Court hearing as "functionally illiterate", having struggled with the impairment for most of his life.

However, he had held down labouring jobs in the Wide Burnett region since leaving his daughter when she was two-years-old, the court heard.

Pleading guilty to five counts of incest, Judge Robertson said the man's intellectual disabilities did not excuse his actions.

"I take into account your early guilty plea and that you are clearly remorseful for your actions," he said.

"But you know what you did, and you were aware that what you did was clearly wrong."

The man's daughter, also facing five charges of incest, had her case adjourned, seeking ongoing psychiatric evaluation.

The man was sentenced to four year's jail, suspended for four years after he serves nine months.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editors picks gympie district court incest kandanga maryborough

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Penalty rate cuts could mean more staff

Penalty rate cuts could mean more staff

THE decision to slash penalty rates is a step in the right direction according to the general manager of a local hotel.

Father had sex and conceived child with own daughter

A shocking story out of the Gympie District Court today

A SHOCKING case out of the Gympie District Court today

Crikey! Why more crocs are heading south

Adam Britton of crocodile research and consulting organisation Big Gecko says the reptiles are on the move.

CROC MAP: Population boom and warmer waters drawing crocs south

Clean Up Australia: help clean the Fraser Coast

You have the chance to win an iPaad mini 2.

Local Partners

Parents need to raise thousands to get air-con at school

For one Fraser Coast school, it would cost $60,000 to air-condition all classrooms.

Transport train causes heads to turns as it passes CBD

Downer's loco makes its way through Queens Park in Maryborough pulling wagons headed for their holding yards to be worked on.

The wagons loaded on the train were for carrying railway lines.

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

DARIUS McCrary, who played Eddie Winslow on the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, has been accused of holding his infant daughter over a pot of boiling water.

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

What's on the big screen this week

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

This week's new releases offer plenty of variety for movie buffs.

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

OWNER COMMITTED TO SELL

54 Kookaburra Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

TAP THOSE SHOES TOGETHER THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME EXCEPTIONAL PRESENTATION FAMILY HOME virtually ready to move into. 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home + solar + side...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 $285,000

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 1 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $372,000

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!