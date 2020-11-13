Menu
An elderly man, accused of shooting his son-in-law, has been charged with attempted murder.
Crime

Father-in-law tried to murder daughter's partner: Police

by Erin Lyons
13th Nov 2020 8:11 AM

A 73-year-old Sydney man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at his son-in-law at a home in Sydney's leafy upper north shore.

Police were called to a home on Highlands Avenue, Wahroonga, just after 10am Thursday when a concerned neighbour sounded the alarm.

Officers arrived to find the two men in the front yard.

A 51-year-old man was found with a wound to the neck and the older man was treated for facial injuries.

Both were flown to hospital and were in stable conditions by Thursday afternoon.

The 73-year-old remained under police guard before he was charged with shooting at a person with intent to murder, as well as several charges relating to possessing unregistered firearms and prohibited drugs.

Two guns were seized from the home.

On Thursday Kuring-Gai Police Area Commander Superintendent Barry Vincent told reporters multiple shots had been fired.

"(When police arrived) they challenged both parties to ensure any potential firearms were secure," Superintendent Vincent said.

"Shots being fired at any time is of great concern to police."

The quiet street leafy became a crime scene when police arrived on Thursday morning, and remained shut as investigations continued on Thursday afternoon.

There is a childcare centre and a school on Highlands Avenue, but police did not instruct them to go into lockdown, Superintendent Vincent said.

He said officers let the school know "as soon as we could" that the scene was contained at the property.

As part of their inquiries, a search warrant was executed at a home in Beecroft yesterday.

During the search, police located a third firearm, a rifle which is also unregistered, and ammunition.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Father-in-law charged for Sydney shooting

