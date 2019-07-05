GATAKERS ARTSPACE: Father inspires photography exhibition

EXPOSED: Jocelyn Watts with works from her exhibition Ex Post Facto Collection on show at Gatakers Artspace.

EXPOSED: Jocelyn Watts with works from her exhibition Ex Post Facto Collection on show at Gatakers Artspace. Alistair Brightman

AN EXHIBITION that explores creativity as a way of coping with intense emotion will officially open tonight at Gatakers Artspace.

Photographer Jocelyn Watts, a former Chronicle journalist, has put together an eclectic exhibition titled Ex Post Facto Collection, which includes photos from her time in the media and from her travels. As a child, Ms Watts watched her father, international award-winning photographer William C. Scott, wake at daybreak to capture the world around him.

As he travelled through Australia's outback, photographing wildlife, landscapes, action-packed rodeos and the like, it was his camera that allowed him to forget the lingering traumas of World War II, she said.

"My father's resilience and use of his camera and creative skills to find refuge from his intense emotions have been my inspiration," Ms Watts said.

"In the aftermath of my husband's suicide in 2013, I was able function on autopilot, using my photography and digital art skills to continue serving others."

If you or someone you know needs help call Lifeline on 131114 or Beyond Blue on 1300224636.