Father lied to police for a free 'eight ball'

THE promise of a free hit of ice was all it took to convince drug addict Corey George Muller to lie to police.

The 28-year-old made a statement to cover up his friend's alleged crime.

But by trying to get his mate out of jail, Muller ended up behind bars himself.

He was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Muller had claimed the tainted property, which repeat offender Rhys Greg Constable was allegedly caught with, had actually been sold to him.

The court heard Mr Constable promised Muller "an eight ball" for the favour.

Muller kept the lie alive in a follow-up police interview but was busted after phone calls between Mr Constable and his girlfriend revealed the truth.

The father-of-two will be released on parole in May.