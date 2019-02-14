Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 28-year-old made a statement to cover up his friend’s alleged crime in exchange for a hit of ice.
The 28-year-old made a statement to cover up his friend’s alleged crime in exchange for a hit of ice. Wikicommons
Crime

Father lied to police for a free 'eight ball'

Annie Perets
by
13th Feb 2019 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE promise of a free hit of ice was all it took to convince drug addict Corey George Muller to lie to police.   

The 28-year-old made a statement to cover up his friend's alleged crime.  

But by trying to get his mate out of jail, Muller ended up behind bars himself.   

He was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to attempting to pervert the course of justice.   

Muller had claimed the tainted property, which repeat offender Rhys Greg Constable was allegedly caught with, had actually been sold to him.

The court heard Mr Constable promised Muller "an eight ball" for the favour.  

Muller kept the lie alive in a follow-up police interview but was busted after phone calls between Mr Constable and his girlfriend revealed the truth.   

The father-of-two will be released on parole in May.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Breaking The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    News It will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay

    Woman's donation drive to help Townsville flood victims

    premium_icon Woman's donation drive to help Townsville flood victims

    News Ms Farrow said she was overwhelmed with the results