Father not guilty after footy fight claims

Geoofrey James Whittaker has been found not guilty to two assault charges.
Geoofrey James Whittaker has been found not guilty to two assault charges. Valerie Horton
John Weekes
by

A FATHER accused of assaulting a football coach has been found not guilty.

Geoffrey James Whittaker pleaded not guilty earlier this week to two assault charges in Brisbane District Court.

Mr Whittaker was accused of attacking fellow Hervey Bay Seagulls Rugby League member Christopher Roberts at Morayfield in 2016.

Mr Roberts earlier told Brisbane District Court he was at his car when Mr Whittaker yelled "You dog c---".

On Thursday afternoon, jurors announced they had reached a verdict.

Mr Whittaker was found not guilty on both charges.

More to come.

