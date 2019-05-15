Father-son duo's world-first portable gym goes global

Wayne and Beau Cairns' 360gym is the only complete mobile gym of its kind in the world.

EXERCISING their combined skills, a Sunshine Coast father-and-son duo has teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind mobile gym - and they're going global.

As seen on Shark Tank, the 360gym is the only complete mobile gym of its kind in the world where trainers and gym owners can deliver strength and functional training anywhere and any time.

Wayne and Beau Cairns saw the potential of offering a complete fitness product that harnessed Wayne's 40-plus years design and engineering career with Beau's passion for innovative design.

With built-in waterproof strength machines, ample storage for all the traditional equipment and a fast set-up time, the easily-towable 360gym enables strength training virtually anywhere, giving trainers complete freedom for their business.

The gym offers a complete, portable workout.

"The benefits of conducting programs quickly and easily in locations of choice can truly set a PT's businesses apart," Beau said.

"It also offers static gyms the chance to diversify their current services to more flexible locations and capitalise on the booming outdoor fitness industry."

Beau said the pair had experienced their fair share of challenges along the way, but were proud to have overcome them to have 360gyms operating across six states in Australia and internationally.

"When trainers see the 360gym in action, they're blown away by the versatility," he said.

With two council permits already secured, two local trainers can hit the ground running for an immediate start.

For more information visit www.360gym.com.au.