My dad is the best poppy In this world.My sons dad doesn't have anything to do with him so he looks up to my dad (his poppy) as the main male role model in his life and they have the most beautiful bond I have ever seen he is mine an my sons everything and more. Edyn Gosano

Fraser Coast dads are in for a great day on Father's Day, and their special weekend starts here with tributes from loved ones.

We asked our readers and Facebook likers to share photos of their dads, and add a special message.

The contributions came thick and fast, as partners and kids paid tribute to hard working, caring, supportive dads.

We hope every dad has a happy Father's Day!