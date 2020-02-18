Menu
Police found five vaccum sealed bags full of cannabis during a traffic stop
Crime

Father’s folly leads to disturbing highway drug bust

by Nathan Edwards
18th Feb 2020 4:48 PM
AN unrestrained child in a car has led to a major drug bust near Ipswich on Monday.

Police pulled the man's vehicle over on the Cunningham Highway, at Willowbank, yesterday morning and noticed a young boy asleep in the rear of the vehicle with no seatbelt on.

This alarmed police and prompted them to search the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of a suitcase filled with five vacuum-sealed bags containing 30kg of marijuana and $1000 in cash.

 

Police found five vacuum-sealed bags containing 30kg of cannabis during a traffic stop near Brisbane yesterday.

 

Police this afternoon revealed that the driver was arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence.

He was also issued him a $400 traffic infringement notice for having his unrestrained child in the vehicle. He is due to face Ipswich court on March 3.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact police on 131 444.

cannabis crime drug bust drugs

