FATIGUE FEARS: New report reveals issues for junior doctors

Chair of the AMA Queensland Council of Doctors in Training Dr Hash Abdeen

WORRYING about making an error due to fatigue from long hours has been on the mind of more than half the doctors in training at the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, a new report has revealed.

The figure has come to light as part of the latest AMA Queensland public hospital report card.

The report compares doctors in training employment conditions at hospitals across the state, based on a survey of 882 junior doctors which is about 38 per cent of Queensland Health's Resident Medical Officers.

Twenty-three junior doctors in their first four years in the Wide Bay took part and includes seven from the Fraser Coast. The 2019 Resident Hospital Health Check also shows 10 per cent of Wide Bay junior doctors had been bullied or harassed and 29 per cent had seen and experienced workplace bullying.

A WBHHS spokesman said the health service had been working with junior doctors proactively to improve workplace culture and environment as well as providing opportunities for them to progress in their careers.

"(The report) gave the WBHHS an A- for Hours of Work + Overtime which reflects the positive work we've done in terms of enlarging our medical workforce and improving the rostering of junior doctors," the spokesman said.

"We also welcome the drop in junior doctors stating they had seen and experienced workplace bullying from 38 per cent in 2017 to 29 per cent in 2019."

Chair of the AMA Queensland Council of Doctors in Training Dr Hash Abdeen said the system was under pressure from patient demand but 57 per cent of Wide Bay's intern doctors thought their training was very good or excellent.

"It is still very troubling that only 15 per cent of bullying incidents in Wide Bay health centres are being reported because the doctors in training fear they will suffer negative consequences," Dr Abdeen said

"Also, 24 per cent of those surveyed felt their safety had been compromised at work."

Dr Abdeen said the annual scorecard was designed to promote positive change in the hospital system.

A WBHHS spokesman said WBHHS was committed to further improvements and doctors' valued feedback.

WBHHS performed their own survey in the first half of this year and had 90 PHOs, RMOs, Interns and Registrars respond.

The results showed less than 5 per cent disagreed when it came to workplace culture questions about statements like "behaviour towards me in the workplace was respectful" and that "behaviour towards other colleagues in the workplace was respectful".