Faulty trains: It's true, you get what you pay for

Workers from Downer rally outside their workplace. Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders addresses the workers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THE question of whether the government should use Australian manufacturing services, despite the obvious increased cost, has become more relevant in recent years.

We saw the debate spark up when it was revealed the Australian Defence Force awarded a $9 million contract to a Chinese company to manufacture dress uniforms - the excuse was 'best value for money'.

TRAIN DILEMMA: They should've been made in Maryborough

But should we as a society and a nation see value for money as the most important aspect for awarding a tender?

What about the flow on effects and economic boosts we see when tenders are awarded to Australian and local manufacturers?

What about the concern for quality and longevity?

And we are seeing that again this week with Queensland's Deputy Premier Jackie Trad halting the shipment of trains built in India, bound for Queensland Rail, after it was discovered there were issues with braking, air-conditioning, ventilation, sightlines for drivers and disability access. So far the State has received just 13 of the 74 ordered in the $4.4 billion ordered.

Value for money doesn't mean much when the quality isn't up to scratch.

Join the discussion and have your say below.