Favourite book characters come to life to help farmers
FROM classic heroes and villains to video game characters and mystical creatures.
Those were just some of the exciting personalities which came together on Wednesday at Maryborough West State School to celebrate the magic of reading.
The event was part of Book Week, but the parade wasn't just for fun.
It also raised money for drought stricken farmers.
For Year 6 student Memphis Norrie, who was dressed as the famous scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz, it was a chance to make a difference.
He has a cousin, who is a farmer, currently struggling through the drought, and knows all too well that even a small donation can help.
In the character parade, classes took turns showcasing their different costumes.