Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Memphis Norrie
Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Memphis Norrie Annie Perets
Favourite book characters come to life to help farmers

Annie Perets
by
22nd Aug 2018 6:24 PM
FROM classic heroes and villains to video game characters and mystical creatures.

Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Ewon Cobban, Kiarna Rowland, Carter Covacin, Dylan Jensen, Jayden Rickert, Gracie Shambrook and Memphis Norrie.
Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Ewon Cobban, Kiarna Rowland, Carter Covacin, Dylan Jensen, Jayden Rickert, Gracie Shambrook and Memphis Norrie. Annie Perets

Those were just some of the exciting personalities which came together on Wednesday at Maryborough West State School to celebrate the magic of reading.

The event was part of Book Week, but the parade wasn't just for fun.

Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Dakota Joynson, Shayla Pastega, Rachael Wallace and Olivia Marshall
Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Dakota Joynson, Shayla Pastega, Rachael Wallace and Olivia Marshall Annie Perets

It also raised money for drought stricken farmers.

For Year 6 student Memphis Norrie, who was dressed as the famous scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz, it was a chance to make a difference.

He has a cousin, who is a farmer, currently struggling through the drought, and knows all too well that even a small donation can help.

Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Peyton Ballert
Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Peyton Ballert Annie Perets

Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Ella McPhail, Lainey Hughes, Elleaha Moritz and Tahlia Selby
Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Ella McPhail, Lainey Hughes, Elleaha Moritz and Tahlia Selby Annie Perets

In the character parade, classes took turns showcasing their different costumes.

Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Elgin Hayes
Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Elgin Hayes Annie Perets

Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Alyssa Gallagher
Book Week at Maryborough West State School - Alyssa Gallagher Annie Perets
    Local Partners